APC zoning arrangement: Sheriff, Yuguda supporters join forces with Akume group

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The All Progressives Congress zoning arrangement may have boosted the chances of former Benue State Governor and incumbent Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, for the office of national chairman.

With the zoning of the position of national chairman to the North Central states of Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Kwara and Nasarawa, supporters of former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and former Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, have since declared support for Senator Akume. Both Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Isa Yuguda are from North-East geo-political zone.

A statement released on Monday in Abuja, signed by the Coordinator South, Chief Ray Morphy, on behalf of the George Akume Campaign Organisation said three political support groups known as Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement belonging to former Governor of Borno state and Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation belonging to former Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi state have also met on March 12, 2022, at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi to declared their support for Senator George Akume.

Chief Morphy said a communique issued at the end of the joint meeting between Coalition of Northeast APC Groups, Mallam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation and Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Nationalist Movement on March 12, 2022, unanimously agreed to join hands and forces with Coalition of Northeast APC Groups to mobilise and canvass support for Senator Dr George Akume as National Chairman since the party has Zone the National Chairmanship position to North Central.

The statement said: “The groups pointed out some challenges facing the party leadership and appreciate the North-east Progressive Governors and North-east NASS Caucus of APC for their unity and seek for them to join their counterpart in the North-central and other parts of the country to adopt Senator George Akume as consensus candidate ahead of the March 26, 2022 convention.

“The group also plans a mega rally and endorsement program in solidarity of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for the position of APC National Chairman in Maiduguri, Borno State capital Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and Marge with Yuguda and Sherrif support groups in Abuja at Unity Fountain to move to the National Assembly and seek for the endorsement of the National Assembly caucus of APC.”

APC zoning arrangement: Sheriff, Yuguda supporters join forces with Akume group

APC zoning arrangement: Sheriff, Yuguda supporters join forces with Akume group

