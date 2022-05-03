APC youths say Amosun most preferred person to succeed Buhari

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have appealed to the leadership of the party to field a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 presidential elections.

This, the youth under the aegis of the Progressive Agenda Movement said, was necessary because the former governor is the most preferred person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari following his strides in the areas of the economy and security in Ogun State.

The youth noted that the Senator representing Ogun Central at the National Assembly has positioned himself as someone who will continue where the Buhari administration stops.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abeokuta, Director General, Olawale Balogun, said the movement will mobilise members across the country to ensure the emergence of Senator Amosun as Nigeria’s next president.

Balogun said: “We have seen your unquantifiable leadership prowess. Your antecedents and achievements as a two-term governor of Ogun State speak volumes and authenticate the fact that you are the leader Nigeria needs at the moment.

“Amosun, on his emergence as governor of the gateway state met a state ridden by issues of insecurity, poor economy amongst others which he tackled headlong by restoring peace and tranquillity to the state and raised the state IGR from less than one billion naira to over 7billion, with a giant stride in infrastructure and made the state one of the best with the ease of doing business in Nigeria. With these track records of performances, SIA as fondly called is charismatic, healthy and one hundred per cent fit to take up the leadership of the nation in 2023.





“It is high time Nigeria understood that our country at this critical moment of power transition needs a pragmatic, healthy, dogged, highly cerebral and enigmatic individual with track records of achievements, coupled with nationalistic orientation to take over the leadership of this great nation from its current state and position among the comity of developed nations.

“Progressive Agenda Movement is using this opportunity to appeal to the leadership and the entire members of our great party to consider His Excellency Sen. Ibikunle Amosun as the flag bearer of our great party, as we pledge to mobilise massive votes for our party in the coming election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws. APC youths say Amosun most preferred person to succeed Buhari

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

APC youths say Amosun most preferred person to succeed Buhari