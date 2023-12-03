Senators Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Lilian Ekwunife were on Saturday officially presented to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra as members of the party.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that Senator Ubah had month ago announced his defection from Young Progressives Party (YPP) to APC.

The state Chairman of APC, Chief Basil EJidike, who formally received the two Senators hailed the leadership qualities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while requesting more commitment from the members of the party.

Ejidike, who spoke about the prospect of APC taking Anambra State in 2025 through the new entrants during the welcoming ceremony/stakeholders meeting held at Finotel hotel in Awka, said: “We can achieve this great feat if we want, because the manpower and resources are readily available.

“Year 2025 affords us yet another opportunity to contest and win Anambra State Government House. Let us as one family work towards achieving this goal for our party.

“I enjoin you the new members not to fail to sustain their dogged and positive humanitarian spirits, which is their Hallmark. We urge you to double this inherent spirit in your service to the party.

“The APC will definitely provide you the platform to do more in this regard. I pledge our unalloyed support and cooperation in all our dealings with all of you. Please, rest assured that the party is large enough to accommodate everyone’s political aspirations.”

Chief Ejidike noted that the flag of the party will fly in the Government House, Awka come 2025 which, according to him, will make him to be fulfilled.

Senator Ubah, one of the new entrants in his speech, said the wait for APC to take Anambra had ended.

He said: “APC would no longer keep quiet in Anambra, pretending that all was well when things are going wrong. APC has finally arrived in Anambra State.

“For the past 20 years of democracy in Nigeria, Anambra State has been lacking behind in national discourse. It is now time for us to move to the centre. I am not afraid of debate with anybody. When the time comes, we will all stand for the debate. My interest is to ensure that Anambra State is attached to all the benefits that accrued from the centre (Federal Government),” Ubah added.

Senator Ekwunife, on her part, while appreciating members of the party for welcoming her and her teaming supporters, vow to support the party in all aspects.

She said APC is now a party to lead in Anambra State.

She, however, solicited for peace and unity among members of the party in the state.

A symbol of the party (broom) was officially presented to them by the State Chairman of the party, Chief Ejidike, the leader of the party in the State, Senator Andy Uba, High Chief Johnbosco Onoukwo and the Party’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru during the event.

