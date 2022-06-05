APC primary: Osinbajo has not stepped down, says Campaign council

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Presidential campaign council on Sunday dismissed a report that the Vice President has stepped down from the presidential race ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming up on Monday and Tuesday.

Chairman, PYO Media Council, Richard Akinola, disclosed this via a statement obtained by Tribune Online.

While welcoming the party delegates to the Special National Convention in Abuja for the presidential primary, the Group observed that the purveyors of this fake news are afraid of the huge political support.

“The PYO Presidential Campaign Council welcomes our distinguished delegates from across the country to Abuja for our presidential primaries.

“As you settle down in Abuja, we implore you to kindly disregard various fake news making the rounds that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stepped down.

“The purveyors of this fake news are afraid of the huge political support base of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.





“Please note that no such action is being contemplated. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the leading aspirant, as attested to by the report of the party’s screening committee.

“He (Osinbajo) is ready for the primaries and very sure of his victory.”

