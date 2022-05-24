APC primary: My backers against Sanwo-Olu will be known soon —Mustapha

MAIN challenger to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha says those backing his aspiration will be known soon.

A former Permanent Secretary in the current administration, Mustapha’s coming into the race has set tongues wagging in political circles, with widespread rumour tipping him as the anointed of the state ruling clique.

Senator Bola Tinubu, the leader of the party in the state, had to openly endorse the incumbent and his deputy in a bid to douse the tension generated by Mustapha’s aspiration.

Yet the party leader said at the endorsement session that all aspirants would be provided a level-playing field to prove their political weight.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Tribune, Mustapha said his backers are not ghosts and would be unveiled soon.

Reacting, Mr Gbioyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Lagos State governor, described Mustapha as a dreamer to think that he can win the APC governorship ticket and defeat his principal, saying his advice to him is that he should go to sleep so he could have another dream.





Akosile, who spoke in a telephone interview, said maintained Mustapha is not known adding: “I don’t think he is someone I would be dissipating my energy trying to talk about.”

But Mustapha expressed confidence in breasting the tape ahead of the governor when the nomination contest is called.

When asked if he could win without the party leaders who are expected to queue behind Tinubu and his anointed, he said, “How can we possibly talk of winning an election without the support of the party?

“We count on the support of all members of the APC to win the coming primary and then the gubernatorial elections, from the leadership to delegates to ward chairmen and loyal party supporters.

“While the support may not be obvious now, It has never been the way of politicians to show their leanings early and I believe that what the party wants like every other non-partisan citizen is a working Lagos, a Lagos of our dreams which I promised. Therefore, I enjoin you to wait and see.”

When asked about the Tinubu phenomenon in the state and how nobody had won governorship election without him since 2007, Mustapha who trained and worked in the United States, believed the leader would not be partial when the chips are down.

“The leader of our party has said in this particular election that all members vying for political office are free to contest and has expressed the hope that the best man will win. The leaders have created a level-playing field and encouraged contestants to test their popularity at the primaries. A good product is a good product. We stand by his mandate,” he reckoned.

The governorship aspirant, who never stood any election in the state until now, believes he holds an edge over the governor, who was, until his resignation from public service, his principal.

He stated “I am certain of cl“My edge over the governor is based on my exposure to best practices in the world, the plethora of community driven ideas that I have enunciated at various fora to rapidly transform every sector of Lagos State, much more than is being done now.

He told Tribune Online he wasn’t unmindful that the party could eventually settle for consensus arrangement to pick the governorship candidate and he is ready to flow with the waves, without rocking the boat.

However, Sanwo Olu’s aide, said “Leave that man alone. Is he the kind of person that we should be paying attention to?

“His case is that of a dreamer who found himself on a horse back while sleeping, but on waking up, he discovered that what he had was a dream.

“So, I would tell such a person that he should go back to sleep so that he can have another dream. That’s my response to that kind of a person.

“I don’t even know the character you are talking about. I don’t even know him at all. I don’t think he is someone I would be dissipating my energy trying to talk about,” the governor’s aide said.

“Where does he want to start from? Where does he want to start from? Is it about profession, or is it about track records? How would he be dreaming of defeating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who as of today is the poster boy of APC not only in Lagos but in the entire country- a reference point of development as in governance.

“So where is he coming from to think he can take Sanwo-Olu’s position? Let’s not talk about him, I wish him luck,” he added.