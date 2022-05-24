C of O:  Unlocking dead assets in Ekiti State

Real EstateProperty and Environment
By Dayo Ayeyemi | Lagos
C of O:  Unlocking C of O:  Unlocking dead assets We need courageous leader to fix Nigeria in 2023, Unity can't endure, Unity summit, Fayemi institutionalises honours award, Subnational governments record 12% growth yearly, Fayemi imposes restrictions on public gatherings, should be left to decide, Ekiti begins dredging of waterways, Fayemi suspends provost, Convince your colleagues for judicial autonomy, Ekiti lawyers tell Fayemi, Ekiti directs junior workers, Ekiti govt sensitise residents, change in education curricula, consequential adjustment, Economic downturn, Fayemi, poverty illiteracy insurgency, Allow system to produce your successor, Ekiti residents, Ekiti open defecation free, N96 million scholarship to students, I was a victim of police brutality, Police reforms, medical checks, Ekiti, Fayemi inaugurates panel, Fayemi imposes 24-hour curfew, We are concerned about anger, philanthropist, ekiti gov, sports, Fayemi reopens schools, Ekiti State laws, Fayemi plans cabinet reshuffle, 60,000 food packs, COVID-19, CACOVID, Ekiti, tourism, investment, face mask defaulters, Fayemi, Child victim, compulsory treatment, rape victims, sexual violence, Fayemi, Governors, Ekiti, COVID-19, Fayemi, Amotekun, security, Ekiti, economic sustainability plan, cargo airport, fasanmi
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi

In order to unlock one of the dead assets in the state and promote ease of doing business, Ekiti State Governor, Dr KayodeFayemi, has presented fresh 237 Certificates of Occupancy to various property and business owners in the state.

Presenting the certificates last Monday, the governor lamented that low acquisition of proper land documents had adverse effects on economic growth in the state.

He pointed out that regularisation of Certificate of Occupancy would promote businesses through access to bank loans.

Fayemi said, “It has been noticed that lack of proper title documents has impeded land owners from unlocking their property and creating capital. They can’t use it as collaterals in banks and get loans without proper document.”

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode, while presenting C of O to 237 property owners under ‘C of O Made Easy Programme’ initiated by the state government.

Part of the ways to achieve sustainable economic growth, he said was for landowners to regularise their documents.


With this policy, he said the government has relaxed some of the administrative bottlenecks and reduced the required fees.

“I am happy that these 237 people will now have their documents given to them having applied for their certificates. With this, you now have valid and legal documents that guarantee your ownership of these landed property and you can also use them to further your business interest”.

The governor said that apart from boosting business interests, the policy would minimise the issue of disputes over landed property, saying it would help in tackling land grabbers and other fraudulent practices in land related matters in the state.

“You can also sell your lands at higher values, while it will complement our digitasation of landed property policy and GIS programmes,” he said.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, MrMuyiwaOgunmilade, said the land documents’ regularisationprogramme initiated by Fayemi was a clear attestation to the governor’s avowed stand to propel businesses and vanish social unrest from Ekiti.

Ogunmilade said, “Getting these valid documents within a period of three months unlike before is clear evidence that Ekiti has overcome the bottlenecks being encountered in acquisition of C of O. This policy helps in getting land documents cheaper, faster and in less cumbersome way. A lot of people are now applying to regularise their land documents as a result of this programme.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Real Estate

Expert canvasses urban regeneration for Lagos Island, others

Real Estate

HDAN set to engage political aspirants on housing provision

Real Estate

‘Buildings above 2 floors should be subjected to structural integrity assessment’

Real Estate

FG issues quit order to illegal occupants under Eko, Obalende bridges

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More