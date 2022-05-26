APC primaries: Ondo aspirants kick against process of primary election

Some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State staged a protest in Akure, the state capital, to table their grievances over the delay in counting of votes after delegates have cast their votes.

The aspirants from Constituency 1 and 2, Akure South local government area, kicked against the attempt to stop the counting of the votes after a directive from the party leadership that the process should be stopped.

Accreditation of delegates and voting began at about 12:20 pm while trouble started when the electoral officers announced that ballot papers there was a directive to wait for ballot paper after the delegates had voted and written their choice aspirants on a piece of paper.

It was after voting ended that the electoral officer, Babayemi Kayode, announced that he received a call from the State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, to stop the process and wait for the arrival of the ballot papers at 3 pm.

All the aspirants kicked against the directive, insisting that the votes should be counted and then transferred to the ballot papers after counting.

One of the aspirants, Bosun Ogunleye, said the State Chairman was not in the right position to direct affairs in Akure, saying they have agreed that the vote should be counted.





Attempts by the electoral officer to delay counting were rebuffed by the aspirants while the votes were later counted and the incumbent lawmaker representing Akure Constituency 1, Toluwani Borokini, won with 16 votes.

