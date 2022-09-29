APC NWC debunks Adamu’s letter to Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) National Working Committee, ( NWC) has dismissed as fake, a letter addressed to its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu which was attributed to the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In the letter already in circulation, the APC national chairman purportedly expressed his disaffection over the composition of the 422 APC Presidential Campaign Council which he claimed was skewed against members of his NWC.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party, in a refutal on Thursday, entitled: “APC Presidential Campaign Council– Senator Abdullahi Adamu, did not write Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Morka maintained that no such correspondence emanated from the desk of the ruling party national chairman.

His statement read in part:” Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign. As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

“We stand united, as a Party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”

