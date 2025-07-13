Lagos APC mourns former President Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, has condoled with the family, friends, and the entire nation over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The late Nigerian leader died in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

In a condolence message released on Sunday by its spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC acknowledged Buhari’s immense contributions to the progress of the APC and the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

Oladejo described Buhari as a leader who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

He said, “President Buhari’s legacy of discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to national development will forever remain etched in our collective memory.

“From his early years as a military officer to his tenure as a democratically elected president, Buhari’s love for Nigeria was evident in his steadfast efforts to combat corruption, restore security, and reposition our economy for long-term growth.

“The Lagos APC recognizes and honors his immense contributions to the progress of our party and the advancement of democracy in Nigeria. His leadership inspired a generation, and his absence will be deeply felt across the political landscape.

“As we grieve this monumental loss, we pray for comfort and strength for his family and all who knew and admired him. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

TRIBUNEONLINE