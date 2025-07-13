‘Dignified leader’, Peter Obi, Okonjo-Iweala mourn Buhari

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have expressed grief over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

Obi stated this on X, describing Buhari’s death as a moment of deep national reflection.

He acknowledged Buhari’s dignified leadership and extended heartfelt condolences to his wife, Aisha Buhari, their children, and all Nigerians.

Peter Obi wrote, “I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.

“President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader.

“To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians I extend my deepest condolences.

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

On her part, Okonjo-Iweala described the news of Buhari’s death as “unbelievable,” revealing that it came only moments after she had wished him a speedy recovery.

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy sent condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.

She disclosed this on a post on her official X handle, “Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill HE President Buhari was, and minutes after sending my get well wishes, I have just learned that he passed away.

“I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London clinic.

Buhari’s death was confirmed in a statement by his former special adviser, Garba Shehu, in a terse statement on Sunday evening.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London,” the statement read.

Buhari was Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023. He also served as the military Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

