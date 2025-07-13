Metro

Tinubu orders flags to fly at half-staff over Buhari’s passing

Clement Idoko
President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Former President Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

“Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023.

“He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

“President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader,” the statement noted.

