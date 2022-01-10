APC may adopt consensus ahead of February convention

THERE are indications that key players in the forthcoming convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are tinkering with the idea of the party adopting consensus for elective offices.

Some of the promoters, as learnt by the Nigerian Tribune, are said to be chairmanship aspirants, a couple of whom are keen on consolidating their individual grip on their states and senatorial areas as the countdown to the convention begins.

The belief among the advocates is that the consensus option could lessen tension across board, following suspicion in certain quarters over the process that would culminate into the conduct of the elective convention.

Eight APC stalwarts are in the contest for the position of national chairman with reports that some aspirants are reportedly facing tough challenges in having a firm grip of their immediate constituencies, as rival contenders dig into their areas.

Governors of the party are expected to meet midnight on Monday in Abuja to finetune arrangements for the convention slated for February.

Senator George Akume was in Plateau State last week to lobby APC stalwarts over his chairmanship bid.

Two former governors of Nasarawa State: Senator Umaru Tanko al-Makura and Senator Abdulahi Adamu, are also in the race.

But some chieftains of the Nasarawa chapter of the APC paid a solidarity visit to a contender for the chairmanship position from Kwara State, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, last week.

The team comprised a former secretary to the state government under the administration of Abdulahi Adamu.

It also included members of the state House of Assembly, as well as APC leaders from the senatorial districts of the state.

Former and serving senators, as well as three ex-governors are contesting for the post of national chairman currently occupied by Governor Mala Mai Buni of Yobe State in an interim capacity following the controversial removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as substantive chairman about a year ago.

There were indications at the weekend that the aspirants are seriously canvassing and holding consultations among on the choice of a consensus candidate to be elected as APC new national chairman.

“All the major contenders are pushing to be the consensus candidate and we too are not left out, especially as the position is almost certain to go to the North-Central,” a source said.

Some aggrieved stalwarts of the ruling party initiated a court process in Abuja last Friday seeking to stop the convention on the ground of unresolved issues relating to the conduct of state congress by the APC.

The legal action came barely a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari warned that the APC could lose the next general election, due to the protracted crisis plaguing the party.

Uncertainty still pervades the party on the zoning formula to be adopted for elective offices, including the presidency, in spite of the clamour for power shift to the South from the North in the next political dispensation.

Meanwhile, the summit being put together by some concerned party buffs over issues concerning the delayed convention will still go ahead in Abuja, the Nigerian Tribune learnt.

The organisers were quoted to have said that positive signs that the convention will hold in February, despite opposition from a few elements have only strengthened the resolve to hold the summit partly aimed at setting an agenda that will lead to the emergence of APC substantive leadership with pedigree and antecedents.

Delegates, including top-notch of the APC are expected to set an agenda on the convention, quality of aspirants and role required to be played by certain power blocs in the scheme of things.

Some of the invitees, according to a source, include APC interim national chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, chairmanship aspirants and other influential party members.

The organisers were reportedly excited that President Buhari warned of an imminent loss of power by the APC in 2023 if the party failed to put its house in order.

