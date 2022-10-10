APC has better choices for Kwara National Assembly seats, Group says

A socio-cultural organization of Igbomina indigenes in Kwara State, Orisun Igbomina, has said that personalities fielded for National Assembly seats by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are the best to deliver quality representation to people and contribute to issues bothering socioeconomic development of the country.

Speaking on the sideline of a special prayer for the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin East and South federal constituency, Mallam Ahmed Yinka Aluko by the Aluko family at their Ikokoro ancestral home, Ilorin, a chieftain of the APC and president general of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, said that APC candidates have the requisite experience, track records of excellence and community impact.

The community leader also said that the qualities of the candidates have given the APC edge over other political parties.

“I can say unequivocally that Ahmed Yinka Aluko is the best man for the Ilorin East/South Reps job. I am confident that his expertise in intelligence and security-related matters will come in handy in contributing meaningfully to the security issues that have pervaded our country all along.

“Not just for Aluko alone, APC made the best of choices in selecting its National Assembly candidates; Senate and House of Representatives.

“You can attest to the political tension Saliu Mustapha’s candidature is causing all opposition parties because of the impact he has made on the people outside public office. It gives people confidence that he will do even more if entrusted with their mandate to represent them at the red chamber.

“Also look at Muktar Shagaya, he is a vibrant young man with a good pedigree, whose family name is synonymous with community development and philanthropy. With such candidates, you have a balance of experience, empathy and youth inclusion in representative government.

“All other returning National Assembly candidates have been certified ‘Ok’ by their people, they have supported the governor in his vision of a better Kwara and I believe with this team, Kwara stands a brighter chance of socioeconomic and political development in the next political dispensation”.

Awoyale charged Kwarans to vote for the APC at all levels in the 2023 elections to sustain the tempo of good governance and quality representation that the party is synonymous with.

