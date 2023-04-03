Ishola Michael

Amidst the leadership crisis rocking the Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has been absolved of any blame in the development against what was being insinuated.

The Minister was also exonerated of any complexity in the outcome of the elections in the state, particularly the governorship election which the party again lost to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

The assertion was made by a group of concerned members of the All Progressives Congress, in the state led by Isa Musa Matori while addressing Journalists at the NUJ Press Center, on Monday.

Isa Musa Matori declared that “Malam Adamu Adamu, as leader of the APC in Bauchi State, has done so well to hold the party together, using his resources along the line. He singlehandedly, with support from his political associates sponsored every activity of the party up to the period of the general elections.”

He, however, said that it will be wrong for anyone to point fingers at the Minister for anything saying that, he has played a very important role in the survival of the party since 2019 when it lost the gubernatorial election.

Isa Musa Matori also stressed that all the congresses that were held to produce Executive members of the party were single-handedly sponsored by Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education.

He then called on all members of the APC in the state to be reunited, saying that the party will bounce back stronger even though it lost the governorship election.

The Spokesman of the group also said that even though the APC Gubernatorial candidate lost during the election, the members are still hopeful that he will reclaim his mandate at the election tribunal.

He further debunked the allegation that a crisis has hit the party in the state following the call by some of its members to suspend the state Chairman due to anti-party activities, stressing that the party only have some minor misunderstanding which is common in any party.

He added that because the PDP government was afraid of losing out during the local government elections, it went ahead to select its local government council chairmen who did not contest any election.

According to him, “Some of you know the truth of what happened during the last governorship election in the state, they said that our candidate, Sadique Baba Abubakar lost the election, but we did not lose the election.”





He said that “In the light of this, we the APC concerned members in the state are calling on our members that this is not the time for the trading of blame, rather it is time to be more united than before so that we can pursue our case to a logical conclusion.”

He further said that “There is no need for us to fight because of anything, we are all equal members of the party. Mallam Adamu Adamu supported all the candidates that contested under the platform of the party with financial support.”

“So because of that reason, we should reunite and be one family. We do not regard anybody as an outsider as long as you are a member of APC. What we need from everybody now, is a total commitment to the party ” he said

He said that what is needed from every member of the party is patience, commitment, perseverance and loyalty so that the party can emerge successful when their case is mentioned at the election tribunal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…