Muhammad Sabiu

Expanded meeting of the Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comprising of state party officials, elected Senators, House of Representatives and Kaduna State Assembly members have vowed to support its Governorship candidate Rt Hon Muhammad Isa Ashiru to reclaim his mandate

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting with the governorship candidate in his residence in Kaduna on Monday the State party Chairman Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat said the party leadership and elected Senators, Rep. and State Assembly Members and local government council chairmen decided to meet with the Governorship candidate and his running mate to reassure them of their support to reclaim their mandate back.

“We just have a family meeting with all elected members and our governor in waiting to declare our total support and re-strategize to reclaim our stolen mandate and we will not leave any stone unturned to achieve that.

“We will avail the public details of all the frauds committed and we will reclaim the mandate that the good people of Kaduna State gave us”, he stressed.

He further assured that the PDP will emerge victorious in the supplementary elections for the Rep. and House of Assembly seats in the state.

Also speaking, the Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Ashiru further expressed optimism about reclaiming the mandate given to him and his running mate.

“I have the required documents and we have concluded all the arrangements and are ready to file our case at the tribunal, we have no fear whatsoever of reclaiming the mandate given to us by Kaduna State people,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Lawmakers, Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung (Senator-Elect Southern Kaduna) Mr Lawal Adamu Usman also known as Mr LA (Senator-Elect Kaduna Central) and Ibrahim Khalid (Senator-Elect Kaduna North) also promised their support and other lawmakers in fighting until the Governorship mandate is reclaimed legitimately.

