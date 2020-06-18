APC Governors Forum DG calls for replacement of all NWC members

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Mr Salihu Lukman, has called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Lukman, who gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, urged the NEC to organise a National Convention of the party to replace members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), adding that they are all problematic.

He accused the NWC of constituting the problems currently rocking the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NWC has been divided into two factions on who leads the party, following the Appeal Court ruling sustaining the suspension of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

The PGF director-general said that the NEC, as the highest decision making organ of the party, was the only body mandated to convene the National Convention.

“President Buhari and all APC leaders who are vested with the responsibility of assisting President Buhari to move this country forward should focus on directing the affairs of the party.

”They should focus towards convening a NEC meeting to commence the process of curing all our leaders of ‘old ambition-Virus 2023’ as diagnosed by Asiwaju Tinubu in March 2020.

“As part of the treatment, it is very clear we need an organ transplant by way of replacing the members of the current NWC who constitute the problem.

“By provisions of our party’s constitution, it is only the National Convention that can discharge that function. And it is only the NEC that can convene the National Convention,” Lukman said.

According to him, any hesitation by the NEC to activate the process of convening the National Convention could suggest that beyond the NWC, the whole party is infected with the “old ambition-Virus 2023”.

“Beyond President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu, our leaders; Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors, and other NEC members should individually demonstrate the needed sensitivity and commitment to resolving this matter.

“APC must not be allowed to turn into a Frankenstein monster that will destroy our leaders and pollute our democracy.

“The capacity of our leaders to resolve this crisis is never in doubt. The issue is how speedily? A stitch in time saves nine,” PGF director-general said.

He recalled: “APC is having leadership crisis is no longer news. What is news now is that the party is collapsing with no leader in charge.

“Following the Appeal Court ruling sustaining the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party, members of the NWC of the party started making disparate claims as to who is the acting National Chairman.

“It is as if the party doesn’t have a constitution or those who operate the constitution are either ignorant of its provisions or have decided to set aside the constitution and just embark on a free for all fight.”

Lukman wondered how the ruling party, which is in control of the Federal Government, is not to be able to resolve a matter as important as who presides as the National Chairman of the party.

“How can a party so blessed with experienced and very skilful leaders be incapable of resolving the problem of leadership vacancy?

“With 20 governors and in control of the National Assembly leadership, shouldn’t that serve as a source of strength to be able to solve any leadership dispute in the party, no matter how complex?

“These are practical questions requiring a very urgent response. Every loyal member of the party must be ashamed of what is going on now,” he said.

The director-general noted that within a few hours of the Abuja Appeal Court ruling, the APC has produced three conflicting claims to the position of the National Chairman.

“All manner of arguments bordering on legal technicalities around interpreting provisions of the party’s constitution are being presented,” he noted. (NAN)