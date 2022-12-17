APC Governors commend Buhari’s commitment to free, fair electoral process

The Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have commended for what they called his commitment to restore confidence in the electoral process in the country.

The Governors gave the commendation in a statement to felicitate President Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the Party remains grateful to President Buhari

doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has immeasurably stabilised and restore confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his family, and Nigerians to celebrate his 80th birthday. The nation celebrates this special day with you and your family.

“We are grateful for your leadership, vision and commitment to move our dear nation forward. Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has immeasurably stabilised and restore confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

“Leaders and members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) are grateful to have your inspiring leadership role. Accordingly, our party has continued to evolve and both management of party administration and processes of candidates’ emergence are improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages we have comparative to other parties in the country. This accounts for the massive support of Nigerians for all our candidates for the 2023 elections at all levels.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work for the electoral victory of all our candidates for the 2023 elections. We are working hard with the abiding faith and belief to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate emerge victorious and succeed you.

“Your patriotically inspiring leadership remain the source of our massive support across every part of Nigeria.

“80 Hearty Cheers Mr. President! “