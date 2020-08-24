APC crisis: Governor Buni moves to reconcile Amaechi, Sylva

Yobe State governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Monday met with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

Governor Buni invited the two serving ministers who are chieftains of the ruling party in the South-South states.

The Yobe State governor tasked the duo of Amaechi and Sylva to drive his leadership reconciliation efforts in the zone.

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and the legislative by-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River states, Governor Buni charged the ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC emerges victorious.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting Amaechi said, “We have agreed that both of us will work together.”

