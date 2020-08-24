10 things to know about Prof Folashade Ogunsola, UNILAG Acting VC

Professor Folashade Ogunsola is a professor of Clinical Microbiology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Before the election, Ogunsola was the deputy vice-chancellor, development studies, University of Lagos.

Before her appointment as the deputy VC, she had served as the provost of the College of Medicine, the University of Lagos for four years; making her the first female person to occupy that position.

She was born in 1958 and was raised within the University of Ibadan where her father was a lecturer.

She bagged her first degree in Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University, the then the University of Ife between 1974 and I982.

She obtained her master’s degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos and then proceeded to the University of Wales between 1992 to 1997 for her PhD.

Her research interest and work has centred around the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance, particularly HIV/AIDS.

She has for two decades been involved in raising awareness on Infection Control in Nigeria. She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control in 1998 and has assisted in setting up infection control programs in institutions around the country.

She is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network.

On August 24, 2020, the Senate of the University of Lagos at a meeting attended by 167 professors, elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice-Chancellor. She polled 135 votes to defeat Professor Ben Oghojafor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services, who got 31 votes

