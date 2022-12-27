APC campaign train berths in Lagos West

The campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state campaign council in Lagos state, berthed in the Lagos West senatorial district 1 to flag off campaigns for the forthcoming election.

The mega rally for Lagos West 1 comprising Alimosho, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin and Ikeja Local Government Areas, was held at the LAMATA/BRT Bus Park situated at Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area(LCDA) Secretariat on Friday.

In his brief remarks, state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while appealing to the electorate said every vote for the party is a challenge for more work, innovations and quality service delivery.

He urged the electorate to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate; Senator Kashim Shettima and the re-election of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo – Olu, his deputy; Dr, Kadri Hamzat and other candidates of the party.

A leader and former chairman of the party in Alimosho Local Government, Pa Sam Ayo Akinyemi, said the population of the district is inestimable and this, he appealed to the voting population to utilise to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all candidates of the party in the coming election.

He said, “By the grace of God, total victory is the next on the agenda. Anyone who knows the antecedent of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would know that he is a unique breed, which is why he emerges victorious in all his endeavours.

“On why we are here, this is Alimosho Local government which is one of the largest in the country.

“It is larger than some of the states in the country. Our population is invaluable. We expand daily which is why we are ‘Tinubu country’. We are a republic within a republic. We have been recording the highest number and we must repeat this in the forthcoming elections.

“We must work day and night ceaselessly for our presidential candidate, governorship candidate, our senatorial and house of representatives and other candidates. The victory of the party is in our hands and may God help us to achieve this.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged leaders and members of the party in the district to leverage their huge voting population to begin the house-to-house campaign and mobilise votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates.

He said, “I want to thank you all for trooping out in large numbers to support your party, our party and all of our candidates, Lagos West 1, your eyes are my eyes, and my eyes are your eyes. Asiwaju’s eyes are your eyes. This is Asiwaju’s ‘country home’. Do not betray our agreement.

“Let us vote the way we have agreed. Don’t allow some deceivers to deceive you. Lagos belongs to you.

“By the Grace of God, we shall all eat the fruits of our labour here. Let us join hands together to do the work.”

Candidates of the party from Lagos West include, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Lagos West Senatorial Candidate; Hon. Adewale Hammed, Agege Federal Constituency; Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba, Alimosho Federal Constituency; Hon. James Faleke, Ikeja Federal Constituency; Hon. Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo, Ifako Ijaiye; Hon. Toafeek Alli, Mushin Federal Constituency I; Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mushin Federal Constituency II; Hon. Bashiru Dauda, Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency I; Hon. Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II.





For the Lagos State House of Assembly, the candidates are Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Agege State Constituency I; Hon. Jubreel Abdulkareem, Agege State Constituency II; Hon. Lukmon Jimoh – Orelope, Alimosho State Constituency I; Hon. Kehinde Joseph, Alimosho State Constituency II; Hon. Adeseyi Lawal, Ikeja State Constituency I; Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu, Ikeja State Constituency II; Hon. Temitope Adewale, Ifako – Ijaye State Constituency I; Hon. Emmanuel Olotu, Ifako – Ijaye State Constituency II; Hon. Nureni Ayinde Akinsanya, Mushin State Constituency I; Hon. Olayinka Kazeem, Mushin State Constituency II, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, Oshodi/ Isolo State Constituency I; Hon. Oladipupo Ajomale, Oshodi /Isolo State Constituency II.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE