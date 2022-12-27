English Premier League Matchday 17 Review: Arsenal, Liverpool fly as Spurs falter

With the conclusion of the FIFA 2022 World Cup and the resumption of domestic leagues around the world, Sporting Tribune brings you a review Matchday 17 of the English Premier League

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Arsenal put their title credentials on display, netting thrice in the second half to overcome a 1-0 deficit and take all three points against West Ham.

Benrahma’s opener from the spot after 27 minutes stood as the only goal for another half-hour, when Odegaard and Saka combined to drag the Gunners back level.

Martinelli would capitalise on the momentum and dispatch a near-post finish past Fabianski just five minutes later, to give Arteta’s side a first lead of the day. The defence held resolutely from there, preventing Antonio and Bowen from combining as effectively as they did in the first period to prevent Moyes from snatching his first ever win at Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah added the cherry on top with a lovely finish to give Arsenal a well-deserved third goal that put the result beyond doubt. The three points put Arsenal seven clear of second-place Newcastle, while West Ham stay 16th.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham came from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils in their Premier League clash against Brentford.

Goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney had put the Bees in command on home soil, but Spurs displayed their resilience once again to rally. Harry Kane put his World Cup disappointment behind him to head home with a brilliant header before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the net with a neat finish. Spurs piled on the pressure as Kane struck the bar, while David Raya denied Son.

However, Brentford held out for the draw.

ALSO READ: PSV, Liverpool agree “record transfer” for Dutch star Cody Gakpo

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham

A lopsided London Derby sees visitors Fulham break a long winless streak at Selhurst Park; taking advantage of their hosts’ poor discipline, which reduced them to nine men midway through the second half.





Involved in all three strikes for his side, Mitrovic was the key figure for the Cottagers, but Crystal Palace who already looked off-colour before the break largely caused their own downfall. It’s back to the drawing board for Vieira; Silva’s side pull three points clear.

Everton 1-2 Wolves

Everton took an early lead in the first half after Mina headed home from McNeil’s corner. The hosts seemed fairly comfortable in the game but were caught out by a Wolves set-piece routine in the 22nd minute.

Neves and Podence took a short corner before the latter made a run into the six-yard box. Moutinho saw the run from the edge of the box and played the perfect pass for the winger to equalise. Gordon and Costa both had good chances to give their respective sides the lead, but Pickford and Sa pulled off good saves to keep the score at 1-1 going into the break.

Everton came close to taking the lead through Iwobi and Cannon in the second half, but they could not find the back of the net. The game seemed to be heading for a draw, but Traore found Ait-Nouri in the box in the 95th minute and the defender secured a 2-1 win for Wolves.

Leicester 0-3 Newcastle

Newcastle United move up to second in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

All three goals were scored in the first half in a dominant performance from the Magpies. Chris Wood converted from the penalty spot against his old club after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey. Miguel Almiron scored a sublime second to continue his impressive campaign, while Joelinton secured the three points before the break with a powerful header.

The Foxes had a game to forget, while Eddie Howe and his side move within four points of top spot.

Southampton 1-3 Brighton

Brighton comfortably won the South Coast Derby De Zerbi’s men were much too good for Southampton as they went in at half-time with a commanding lead, while March scored with a stunning strike in the second. Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back for the Saints, but that’s all the hosts deserved.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

Despite a spirited effort in the second half from the hosts that saw no less than seven total shots, Liverpool take all three points from Aston Villa in their first match since the World Cup break, winning by three goals to one.

The hard work was done in the first half by Klopp’s side, who were able to rely on their two-goal advantage in the second half and invite their opponents forward. It looked to be a risky move as the hosts pulled one back through Watkins, but Liverpool’s explosive counter-attacks would lead to a restoration of the two-goal cushion thanks to Bajcetic’s first Premier League goal; coming just two minutes after his introduction.

The win takes Liverpool to within one point of Manchester United in fifth, temporarily, while Aston Villa stays 12th.