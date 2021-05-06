APC calls for women inclusion in elective positions

Women in the All Progressives Congress Party, (APC) have called for increased participation and inclusion of women in elective positions across the country.

The call was made at a consultative forum themed “Inclusion of APC women in elective positions” in Lagos State, convened by the women’s leader of the Lagos state chapter of the party, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas held in Lagos on Thursday.

In the opening remark, former deputy governor of the state, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule tasked women to come together and make themselves available for elective positions.

While extolling the exceptional character and unique managerial skills of women, Adebule described women as transformational and mentors.

She added: “The purpose of our gathering here today is to see how we can come together for the benefit of women not only in Lagos but in entire Nigeria. Our inclusion in leadership and elective positions is what we must work towards and demand for. We must present ourselves for elective positions.

“I carefully chose these words because when we talk of leadership, women are there. We manage the homes and more. The capabilities and abilities to manage are always with us. Nobody will come and call us for a leadership or elective positions, we have to present ourselves and fight for it.

“I am therefore urging our women to present themselves for self-development so that when the opportunity presents itself, they can fit into it and also have opportunities to vie for positions. It is only when we develop ourselves that we can be assured of fielding quality, resourceful and capable women.

“It is time for local government elections, it is the duty of our women to support women participants with their votes and funds. One of the hindrance for women inclusion in politics is finance and I want to charge our convener that whenever we are converging here it should be for fundraising to support our women in politics.

“Women are the majority when you go out to polling booths during elections. This is a good development which we can use to our advantage. We must mentor people. A lot of people see positions of authority as a showoff but it comes with a lot of responsibilities; which women as home builders are prepared for. We must be ready to listen to others because no one has it all. Women are emotionally and spiritually strong. It is not just for us to converge here but we should be an inspiration and mentors to others and support the goals of other women.”

In her address, the convener of the forum, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas laments the under-representation of women in politics while charging them to fight for elective positions.

She said: “I appreciate your presence to discuss this important topic. My Lagos women, election is around the corner and I urge us all to fight for seats. I am imploring women of noble character to rise up and fight for elective positions. Today is not about long speeches but a day to brainstorm on how to achieve the 35 per cent inclusion of women in elective positions. This is why we have gathered women who have been there and those that have held elective offices to share their experiences and motivate others. I am calling on Mr President, to assent to the bill promoting women representation and inclusion in politics. The time to demand to be heard is now.”

Speaking on women inclusiveness in politics via zoom, a member of the House of Representatives and a lead discussant, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha disclosed that there is no enabling law supporting women’s political aspiration.

“The convener of this forum, Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas is a women leader pacesetting for this agenda.

“Women know where the shoe pinches but when it comes to matters that affect them, men do the decision making. If men cannot give us 35 per cent out of the total number of seats at the National Assembly, we have to come together, strive and mobilize ourselves to vie for elective positions. We are speaking for the generality of women out there.

“As we speak, many state’s House of Assembly in Nigeria do not have any female representative. There are many women and daughters out there who are qualified but there is no enabling law that supports their aspiration. When you go outside the country, you see 30 to 40 per cent representation of women in positions of authority but here in Nigeria, we have less than 5 per cent. We are seeking legislation that will enhance women participation in politics. If we have more women in politics there will be less crime and corruption. This is a golden opportunity for us to take the giant leap and if we miss this, we may not get there again.”

The National women representative of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Stella Okotete, noted that empathy is what will lead us as women to change the narrative.

She added, “There was no empathy as every woman sees others as competitors. But when we shine the light the men will have no option other than to join forces with us. When I came in, I didn’t meet any structure in place but I told myself that I needed to build a foundation that will take us to lead come 2023. The only way this country can get out of this challenge is to give women positions of leadership. Every woman occupying a position of authority in APC must ensure that they give opportunities to women in the party.”

