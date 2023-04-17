The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, has announced plans to inform the governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union of alleged infractions by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, and three others against the Nigerian people and the Labour Union.

In a statement issued on Monday, Arabambi reacted to the visit of Joseph Ajaero, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the umbrella body of the Nigerian Labour Union. Arabambi advised Ajaero to be mindful of his actions regarding the matter, which is currently in court and reminded him that he was not above the law of the land.

Arabambi emphasized that the NLC and its affiliate were not an appendage to any individual or group but an association formed and anchored on the idea to protect the interest of the Nigerian people. The National Publicity Secretary urged the NLC to protect the sanctity of the union at all costs and avoid activities that would damage its reputation.

Despite a subsisting court order restraining Abure and three others, Ajaero publicly fraternized with Abure, who had earlier forced his way into the secretariat against a court order. Arabambi stated that it was too early to say otherwise about the leadership of the NLC but reminded Ajaero to protect the sanctity of the union and to be mindful of the law.

“We would make sure we pursue this case to a logical conclusion on Abure and 3 others for Forgery, Perjury, impersonation and fraudulent activities. The security agencies can now see the kind of negative characters that want to take over power in Nigeria.

The United States of America, The British Government and other European allies will be notified of this criminal infraction deliberately orchestrated by ABURE under cover of NLC Leadership who is now hobnobbing with the criminal elements in LP that not only the police have found them guilty but also the court confirmed they forge their documents,” Arabambi said.

The National Publicity Secretary dared the NLC leadership to carry out their threat of invading the court on the next adjourned date to show that they have power over and above the constitution. Arabambi emphasized that the Labour Party Secretariat could not be used by criminal elements to force a change of power in Nigeria and that the party was made up of law-abiding citizens.

“What happened at the Labour Party National Secretariat today should not have happened if the union’s leadership have the interest of the party and the Nation at heart. Abure and three others should be allowed to carry their cross. We are ready for the long marathon,” Arabambi added.

