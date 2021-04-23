Anyigba community hails ex-Kogi gov, Idris, over donation of new central mosque

ANYIGBA community in Kogi East Local Government Area of Kogi State under the leadership of the Ogohi Onu Anyigba, Alhaji Abu Shaibu Okolo, has commended a former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, for donating a new central mosque to the community.

Alhaji Shaibu Okolo gave the commendation when he led Islamic scholars, other traditional rulers, community leaders and opinion moulders in the community on a visit to the residence of the former governor in Abuja.

The Ogohi Onu Anyigba expressed the gratitude of the community and its environs for what he called the selfless services being rendered by Alhaji Idris.

He described the donation of the mosque as a boost for the spiritual and moral rejuvenation of the people of the area and neighbouring communities.

The Chief Imam of Anyigba, Ustaz Musa Yahaya, urged the former govenor not to relent in his service to God and humanity.

The Jakadan Sokoto, Alhaji Idris, said he derived a lot of fulfillment in doing God’s work.

He thanked members of the Anyigba community for recognising his gesture and urged them to pray for the peace and development of Igala land, Kogi State and Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Anyigba community hails ex-Kogi gov Anyigba community hails ex-Kogi gov

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Anyigba community hails ex-Kogi gov Anyigba community hails ex-Kogi gov