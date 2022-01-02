Anuoluwapo, girl with heart disease needs N15m for surgery

An eight-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Moses, is in urgent need of about N15m for corrective heart surgery. Since she was born, she has been battling with two life-threatening diseases. She has a hole- in-her heart and also a hole at the back of her mouth. The surgery is meant to correct her heart defects and forestall irreversible and life-threatening complications.

According to medical report from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba, Anuoluwapo is a patient of paediatriccardiology unit of the hospital. Though her condition had become public knowledge for quite some time, her condition has not improved for many months due to her inability to secure the needed funds for the surgery.

Her father, Mr. Joshua Moses, while speaking on the genesis of the medical condition said: “we noticed she always put in much effort at infancy to do strenuous activities particularly walking, (but) we couldn’t link that to be a serious health challenge.”

He said AanuOluwapo had been taken to several hospitals as the parents seek a medical solution. He called on well-meaning Nigerians to save his daughter.

Donations can be sent to First Bank account 3172321375 Anuoluwapo Moses. Her father can also be reached on 08024576529.

