The members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Akwa Ibom State Council yesterday elected Comrade Anthony Bassey of the Nation Newspapers as its new chairman.

Bassey, popularly called Akra Bee, was returned unopposed, as he was the only candidate who contested for the coveted position.

He took over from Comrade Idongesit Ashemeri of the Daily Independent, who served out her tenure after a little over four and a half years in office.

Others elected include Comrade Isaiah Eka of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Vice Chairman, Comrade Udeme Utip of the Nigerian Tribune as Secretary, Comrade Lovina Emole of the National Ambassador as Assistant Secretary, Comrade Iniobong Ekponta of Leadership as Treasurer, and Emeka Samuel of Pilot Newspaper as Financial Secretary, while the position of auditor was not contested.

In his post-election speech, Comrade Anthony Bassey assured members of improved welfare and a more united chapel, with transparency and accountability as the focal points of his administration.

He added that, with the Correspondents Chapel being the flagship chapel of the NUJ, his leadership will strive to take the chapel to higher ground, expressing deep-seated gratitude to the stakeholders of the chapel for standing behind his emergence as the new chairman of the chapel.

He pledged to actively carry members along in all NUJ activities and to liaise with every necessary governmental and non-governmental ministries, agencies, and parastatals to ensure a free and unhindered flow of information for the betterment of society.

The new chairman had earlier in his 10-point agenda assured members of improved welfare, more capacity training, the installation of free internet facilities in the chapel, robust editorial engagements, the abolishment of all obnoxious rules that are anti-progress, ensuring a high sense of transparency and accountability, and synergizing with relevant agencies, among others.

He also commended the ELECO for doing a wonderful job by ensuring a seamless and crisis-free transition in the chapel.

Among those who witnessed the event are Akparawa James Edet, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information; the state chairman of NUJ, Comrade Amos Etuk, represented by his vice; the state secretary of NUJ, Comrade Dominic Akpan; and Chairman Federated Chapel, Comrade Nsibiet John, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…