Another suspected Kuje Prison escapee arrested in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested one Kamala Lawal, a suspected escapee from the recent prison attack in Kuje, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this on Friday in Katsina while parading the suspect and other suspected criminals.

Isah said that based on credible information, the DPO of Danmusa and his team carried out raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

”On July 14, at about 6:00 p. m., based on credible information, we succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal, aged 33, of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa LGA, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja.

“In the course of an investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent jailbreak.

“Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were also recovered in his possession during police search.

“Suspect will be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further necessary action,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the command also succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorising Katsina metropolitan area and its environs.

