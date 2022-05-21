Another alleged blasphemy leads to burning of shops, injuries in Bauchi 

Irate youths believed to be religious fanatics Friday evening went on a rampage destroying structures belonging to Christians in Katangan Warji, headquarters of Warji LGA of Bauchi State.

Reports from the area had it that trouble started when unconfirmed reports circulated on the social media that one of the Christian youths in the town allegedly blasphemed against Islam just as was done by late Deborah Yakubu who was killed in Sokoto last week.

A source told Tribune Online, “We were at home Friday evening when we heard shouts from Muslim youths in their hundreds wanting to attack the ECWA church but Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but after they had already set the shops attached to the church on fire.

“In the process, one of the pastors of the ECWA Church was seriously wounded, as I am speaking to you, efforts are on to save his life as he lost much blood due to the injuries inflicted on him.”

However, another source told Tribune Online that it was one of the youths who recently got converted from Christianity to Islam who allegedly raised the alarm of the alleged blasphemy by the Christian lady and led other Muslim youths in search of her.

One of the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state confirmed the situation and told Tribune Online that the Police Commissioner in the state and the SSA to the Governor of Bauchi State on Christian Religious Affairs, have been intimated.





He called on the Christian community in the state not to allow the situation to degenerate even though they have to protect themselves from the attackers assuring that security operatives will do everything possible to safeguard lives and properties.

Efforts to get confirmation of the situation officially from the State Police Command failed as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked up the phone when his number was called severally nor replied to SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile phone number.