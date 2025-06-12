Another 27 killed in Plateau communities, terrorists take over 30 hectares of farmland

ABOUT 27 people have been killed in fresh onslaughts in four distinct communities in Mangu Local Area of Plateau State by rampaging gunmen.

This came as Honourable Mathew Kwarpo, representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, disclosed that terrorists had taken control of at least 30 hectares of farmland in the troubled local government area.

Recall that for six days last week, rampaging gunmen laid siege to Bokkos Local Government Area, killing people and burning houses and other properties.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that in the latest attacks, the settlements of Langai, Gyambwos, Kubwon, Chinchim, and Feer in the council area were targeted consecutively from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the residents, the gunmen, suspected to be killer herdsmen, assaulted Langai in the early hours of Sunday, shooting intermittently and killing eight people who were women and children, while many people were injured and are currently being treated in the hospital.

It was gathered that the gunmen also, on Monday, attacked Gyambwos, where another seven persons were killed in a midnight raid that lasted for close to three hours before they escaped from the community.

Still in shock after the incident, the gunmen also wreaked havoc on Feer Hamlet at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, killing seven people.

At about 8:30 p.m. on the same day, they killed another four persons in Chinchim village.

Honourable Kwarpo confirmed the incident, saying it was unfortunate that the local government and some other parts of the state had been under siege for quite some time.

He declared: “It’s quite unfortunate that Mangu Local Government has been under siege since the governor of Plateau State was declared the winner of the 2023 election. We have seen the enemy coming to humiliate us. They have been coming repeatedly, attempting to grab our God-given land.

“They come with guns to kill us. Many of our people have been killed, and our lands have been seized. This didn’t just start on Monday or Tuesday—since 2023, we’ve been facing this mayhem. It’s quite unfortunate.”

He explained that the renewed attack started on Sunday this week when there was repeated threat by terrorists, including dropping of strange letters at different locations, warning of an impending attack.

He saud: “From Sunday to Tuesday, we lost 27 people from various communities in the local government. In Gyambwos, we lost eight persons; houses were burnt, while quite a number of people sustained various degrees of injury. We lost six people in Langai. Langai is a district under Gindiri, which is also within Mangu. Then five more in Gyambwos, and we lost another seven in Kubwon.

“The marauders also attacked Feer and Chinchim, where eight persons were killed. There are also many injured victims currently in hospitals, some in critical condition. We lost 27 within the space of three days. Those are the lives we have confirmed lost so far. Apart from this, properties were burnt and many were hospitalised.”

The lawmaker, who reiterated that the terrorists had so far seized over 30 hectares of farmland in the local government, added that those sent by the state government to cultivate farms were chased away by the terrorists.

“These people have now seized over 30 hectares of our farmland. Our people can no longer access these lands. Even when the ASTC, through the governor, sent tractors to help cultivate the farms, the attackers chased the farmers away. They even exchanged gunfire with the security personnel who were escorting the tractors. These were special mobile forces deployed to protect the farmers.

“All efforts to make these people see reason and allow peaceful coexistence have failed. Even the executive governor, who is a known lover of peace, went to Tuop and personally addressed them. He pleaded for a census of those occupying the land to determine if they are there legally or not. But they refused. They said they will not listen to anyone, and no one is allowed to go there.

“As I speak to you, we just buried eight people in a mass grave—a very painful burial. Our entire community is mourning. And let me be frank with you, they’ve sent another warning. They said they will return to continue their ‘work,’ which is killing innocent people,” he added.

