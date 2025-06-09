Four feared dead as gunmen ambush miners in Plateau

The gunmen terrorizing parts of Plateau State struck again on Saturday, killing four people and injuring another two in the Uwok-Ishe community of the Kakkek district of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

A source close to the community revealed that the two persons injured in the course of the attack are presently receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Nigerian Tribune learned that the gunmen, who were in large numbers, stormed the community at about 7:00 pm and descended on a group of people going for night mining at a site close to the community.

A resident of the community, Abdullahi Ibrahim, who escaped the attack, revealed that the victims, who were on motorcycles, were ambushed and gunned down before those within the vicinity could come to their rescue.

“When we heard the gunshots, we quickly mobilized along with members of the Rukuba ethnic group and headed to the area where the gunfire was heard. Eventually, we saw four of the victims already dead and two in critical condition. The injured ones were later taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for treatment,“ he said.

According to Abdullahi, the Fulani and Rukuba (Bache) ethnic groups coexist harmoniously in the community, which enables them to engage in various businesses together, including mining.

Dauda Aku, youth president of the Bache ethnic group, confirmed the incident, describing it as heartbreaking.

Explaining how he received news of the incident, the president said, “At about 9 pm yesterday, I received a call that some members of our group were killed while on their way to seek a livelihood. Two of our members were killed, and one is in the hospital. Among the others were three Fulani individuals, two of whom were among the dead, and the other was injured.”

The youth president frowned at how the level of insecurity in the area was bedevilling the area, noting that this was not the first time people were losing their lives and nothing had been done about it.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Samson Zhakom, had not responded to our correspondent’s inquiry on the development at press time.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE