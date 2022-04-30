Animal protection advocate calls for selflessness, unity to reposition Nigeria

Founder of the Animal Protection Organization of Nigeria (APON), Joseph Odika has called on patriotism and selflessness on the part of all stakeholders in Nigeria in order to reposition the country.

He made this call at the Effective Altruism Global Conference (EAG) conference in London, the United Kingdom Hosted by the Centre for Effective Altruism – in collaboration with other organizations among which are 80.000 hours, Give What We Can, to mention just a few.

The conference which was held in the epic Barbican centre situated along Silk Street, London, welcomed businesses, Non-profit organizations, civil society groups, diplomats, policymakers, and brands in a 3-day intensive conference.

The EAG is an annual conference held in different countries with the aim of building a group of selfless individuals who in turn will get involved in local capacity building – within the framework of EA’s principles – which are: commitment to others, scientific mindset, openness, integrity and collaborative spirit.

The topic of discussion spans animal welfare policy, wildlife advocacy, Journalism, charity, techs, and business development.

Odika was among other few Africans who attended the event and he described his experience at the “EAG London as an eye-opener to a dynamic cause area of work and I believe if Nigerians, particularly the youth, should imbibe the spirit of altruism, Nigeria will become a pacesetter to other nations. We have what it takes to reposition Nigeria to her place of pride.

“We all need to join hands together, regardless of our religious and ethnic sentiments. Simply put, if Nigeria must be great again, every Nigerian should think less of themselves, rather, join hands with fellow Nigerians and solve problems together.

“Let’s identify our immediate needs and turn around the situation. But to do that, we must understand that the most vulnerable people in our society must be prioritized first – this also includes animals because they have been neglected for ages.’ Odika said.

According to him, the Centre for Effective Altruism has been supporting different areas of altruism in various countries, including Nigeria. Animal Protection Organization of Nigeria became the first organization in Nigeria to be awarded a grant to support animal welfare in Nigeria, according to Mr Odika

The EA Animal Welfare Fund awarded to the Animal Protection Organization of Nigeria has been effectively used to promote the welfare of laying hens.