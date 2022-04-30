NSITF advocates collective approach to campaign for embracing safety culture

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of safety in order to reduce and possibly eliminate hazards in the environment.

Making the call was the Regional Manager, Ibadan Office of NSITF, Mrs Toyin Violet Emeordi, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune shortly after a walk to mark this year’s World Safety Day in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

Speaking on the theme of the year 2022 World Safety Day, “Let’s Act Together To Build A Positive Safety And Health Culture”, Emeordi noted that it is aimed at promoting a culture of safe and healthy living, especially at the workplace.

She said: “For a safe and healthy environment to be created, not only at the workplace but everywhere, everyone is expected to imbibe a safety culture aimed at reducing and possibly eliminating hazards in our environment. This should be a collective approach that will have a meaningful impact on our society capable of being bequeathed to the coming generations.”

She further stated that NSITF is the sole agency responsible for the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010, which is geared towards providing social protection in terms of compensation to employees and their dependents for injuries, disabilities, diseases and death sustained during the course of work views the exercise as cogent and expedient in ensuring that workplaces and environment are safe for daily activities.

Emeordi, also said: “With the provision for claims as embedded in the Scheme in respect of the above listed, it is important to note that prevention of eventualities is better than resultant cure. To this end and according to provisions in the ECA 2010, we are advocating, among others, the enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in the workplace; rehabilitation of employees who suffer related injuries, occupational diseases or disabilities and provision of fair and guaranteed adequate compensation for all insured employees.”

She concluded by calling on Nigerians to ensure and promote an accident-free culture in workplaces, homes and the environment, in order to build a positive safety and health culture together, which will consequently lead to maximum productivity, a healthier workforce and rapid societal development.