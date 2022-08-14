Anglican Church translates Aladekugbe, Adagbada, Ajayi

The authorities of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has translated some bishops, including Right Reverend (Dr) Williams Aladekugbe, Right Reverend (Dr) Cornelius Adagbada and Right Reverend Andrew Ajayi.

The translation of the clerics was held respectively at their new offices as Aladekugbe, who was the Presiding Bishop of Oyo Diocese has been translated to Ibadan North Diocese, while Adagbada, who was at Oke-Ogun Anglican Diocese was moved to Ekiti West Anglican Diocese, and Ajayi, the former bishop of Ekiti-Kwara Anglican Diocese was transferred to Ekiti Anglican Diocese.

Bishop Adagbada’s enthronement was held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Ijero-Ekiti, Ekiti State, last Thursday, while Bishop Ajayi’s enthronement service was held at the Cathedral Church of Christ Emmanuel, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, last Saturday.

Tribune Church gathered thatBishop Aladekugbe was welcomed to the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, while his enthronement as the Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, will be held today at the same venue.

Bishop Aladekugbe is becoming the new bishop of the Ibadan North Anglican Diocese following the retirement of the former Diocesan Archbishop (Dr) Segun Okubadejo, last May.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE