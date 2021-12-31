Andy Uba commends Obiano on Anambra Airport project

Senator Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the just concluded Anambra 2021 governorship election, has commended the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano for providing the state with a functional airport at Umueri, Anambra East Council Area of the state.

The Senator stressed the need for everyone to be committed to the development of Anambra State irrespective of differences in political party affiliation.

Uba who made the statement after landing at the airport said that the facility has added to the advancement of the state’s infrastructural development quest.

”The airport is here with us and I like what I witnessed today. It is an additional infrastructure for the state and as a believer in the development of integrated transportation infrastructure which necessitated my bills on ‘Railway development’, ‘Harbour/Maritime transportation’, ‘Road infrastructure development’, ‘Infrastructure funding’ etc, I welcome this airport while looking forward to the next phase of development which we should target to interconnect all other transport infrastructure to the airport as a strategy to improve Ease-of-doing-business in the state” he said.

Sen Uba who later chaired the Anambra State APC stakeholders meeting held at Geneva Hotel Awka, on Thursday, called for unity in the party to attract more development in the state.

“I will continue to appeal to all stakeholders and members of this great party in the state to come together in unity. Our party, APC has shown commitment to Anambra development, starting from the 2nd Niger bridge project, Amawbia to Umunya portion of Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, Refund for Upper Iweka/Head Bridge to Umunya by Expressway road project, etc. We have to unite in order to put the state in a strategic position to be able to sustain and expand development from APC federal government synergy in Anambra State” Uba concluded.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that during the Stakeholders meeting, the Party raised the alarm that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is yet to release the Certified True Copy of the governorship results in Anambra State after the election

This, according to the Party means there are things the Commission is afraid of, despite the Court Order to release the CTC to the parties

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who address the press, shortly after the meeting disclosed that INEC had not been able to give reason why it had not released the CTC to the parties, describing it as a shame on the part of Commission.

According to Ejidike, ” this is a special gathering because it’s a gathering to give our party a new direction. Any party that fails to win election is not political party which has eluded us in the state. APC is a political party and not a club.

“We are going to contest every available position in 2023. And without discipline, we will not win anything. INEC has not been able to issue out CTC even after it was ordered by the court because of the difficult situation it has found itself.

“What that action means is that something was wrong during the election. Our tribunal case is justified because the right thing was not done by INEC .

“Those party members who are still pursuing court cases against APC are trying to frustrate our party .Don’t be dislusioned, we will not allow them to derail us.

” I’m going to deal with anybody who tries to dislodge the activities of APC in Anambra State, as directed by the National leadership ” Ejidike said

He further announced that all the 21 local government Chairmen would be handed the list for the Congresses, while they would liaise with the stakeholders in their areas for a peaceful congresses.

During the meeting, two Committees were inaugurated. They were 11-member Disciplinary committee, led by Hon Chibuzor Obiakor as Chairman while C J Chinwuba would serve as Secretary . It had other powerful members like Sir Chris Chikwelu (Ichele -Agulu) among others

The other Committee was Congress Awareness Committee, led by former House of Representatives member, Hon Raph Okeke, while and former member of House of Representatives, Hon Nze Chidi Duru would serve as Secretary.

