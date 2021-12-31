Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom, 8 suspects arrested

The abducted traditional ruler of Gindiri chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, has been released after five days in the den of the kidnappers while eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler was abducted five days ago in his palace and taken to an unknown destination while a ransom of N50 million was demanded which was later reduced to N30 million.

A source close to the palace revealed that the traditional ruler was released in the early hour of Friday and had reunited with his family and loved ones.

“We thank God Almighty that our paramount ruler is now released and is in good condition.

“Shortly after his release, he was taken to a hospital, not that he is in a bad condition but it’s the normal check up which is necessary after being outside his home for days. We also thank God that he was not maltreated by his abductors,” the source said.

On whether ransom was paid before his release, the source said “this cannot be ruled out but for me, this is not important. Whether ransom is paid or not does not necessarily matter now.”

However, there was jubilation in the palace of the traditional ruler in Gindiri over his release as people of the community defied the cold weather to jubilate over his release.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the release of the traditional ruler in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force in charge of security in the state has disclosed that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction of the traditional ruler.

The Commander of the Task Force, Major General Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this when the leadership of the Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council, visited him.

He said: “We have arrested some suspects, they are in our custody. These are people we feel know about the incident, we have picked them up and they are being interrogated.”

