Anambra women protest high cost of marriage rites

President of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU) women wing, Franca Nwigbo, has canvassed for legislation to make the process of getting married affordable.

Nwigbo advises, followed outcry by the youths in the state about the high cost of marriage rites in the state.

The Coordinator, National Youth Council (NYC), Awka South, Mr Stanley Nkala had during a forum organised by the Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC) and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) blamed the growing number of single mothers in the state to the outrageous cost of marriage rites.

He said, “Such outrageous cost of marriage rites discourage many eligible bachelors from attempting to get married; resulting to many young girls who cannot find husbands resort to becoming single mothers.

Speaking, Nwigbo said legislation that would reduce the cost of marriage would go a long way in assisting youths to settle down as couples at a reasonable age.

She said, “For me, the problem is not the bride price itself, but other traditional rites, including wine carrying which differs from one village to another.

“If the government can come up with a guideline, it will go a long way in assisting our youths. Most of them who are of age to marry are still single because of the cost implications.

“The way they handled the burial processes, same should be applicable here. Though some are not following the guidelines, some out of fear will abide by the law.”

Nwogbo advised spinsters to marry men they love not necessarily where he hailed from, just as she cautioned parents to give their daughters free hands to choose their life partners.

Earlier, Manager, JDPC Onitsha/FCDO project, Mr Alphonsus Nwoye said,” We will make our recommendations and plan a visit to the state government, traditional rulers in the communities so that these issues will be thoroughly considered,” he noted.

