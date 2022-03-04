Family values revived as ‘Family Fame‘ reality show debuts on Nigerian TVs

A media group, Auxilia Media, has highlighted the need to revive and imbibe family values, as well as create a bond between family members to curb societal ills in Nigeria and the African continent.

This is even as family values will be the focal point of a new television game show tagged: “Family Fame,” which is set to hit major Nigeria television stations.

At the unveiling of the pre-recorded family show, the Chief Executive Officer, Auxilia Media, Olufunke Fajusigbe, said the Family Fame show was a display of the media group’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians are afforded the opportunities to enjoy the best content in family unity.

She further said the show, to be aired weekly, was tailored fit for Nigerian households and designed to promote family unity, adding “This is one of many to start a long-lasting, all-year-long family entertainment.”

According to her, “What makes a Nigerian family unique is the value. Everything is pulling families away and we feel that we need to do something to ensure the family is brought back together. Anything that will bring the families together will be a good venture economically and.mentally.”

The Family Game Show, which is a 52- week long reality show with comedy, entertainment and other features, will feature two families weekly, composing of five members each, going head to head to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions answered by the people.

She disclosed that cash prices to be won at the show range from N400,000 to N2 million.

Fasujigbe also disclosed that due to the great deal of values, pure entertainment, fun and originality the show offers, it is different from other reality shows.

“There is a talent part of it where people show their talents.This is why it is very unique. It’s not going to be swallowed up by other reality shows. We have got that space to showcase what we do. It’s very relaxing.”

The Family Fame Show, which is scheduled to air on African Magic on Sundays at 6:30pm and Wazobia TV on Saturdays at 7:30pm, is anchored by one of Nigeria’s foremost comedians, Seyi Lawrence known as Seyi Law.

The simplicity of the ‘Family Fame’ allows both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show irrespective of their educational background or knowledge.

The show, produced by an emerging African media content creation and distribution hub in Lagos, is committed to producing and distributing family-based comedy television shows and edutainment contents, focus on the commodities of the Nigerian family experience to create unlimited and unique opportunities to engage many people across cultures and borders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Family values revived as ‘Family Fame‘ reality show debuts on Nigerian TVs Family values revived as ‘Family Fame‘ reality show debuts on Nigerian TVs Family values revived as ‘Family Fame‘ reality show debuts on Nigerian TVs Family values revived as ‘Family Fame‘ reality show debuts on Nigerian TVs