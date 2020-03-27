Anambra police command loses officer, wife to road crash in Kogi

The Anambra State police command said it has lost the Commander, MOPOL 54, Onitsha, Anambra State, ACP Abdulahi Ibrahim, and his wife in a fatal motor accident at Okene bypass, Okene, Kogi State.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, who reacted on behalf of the state commissioner, Mr. John Abang, via a statement in Awka on Friday, said, the officer and his wife, died as a result of a fatal motor accident at Okene bypass in Kogi State.

He said the Commander also lost his wife as well but his daughter and son are responding to treatment at the Hospital.

“His remains was conveyed to the Mortuary at Okene General Hospital.

“Mohammed described the victims officer as some of the best-behaved personnel in Anambra state”

Meanwhile, the Command has raised a team who are already on their way to Okene in Kogi State in order to Convey the remains of the victims for burial arrangements and other necessary action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE