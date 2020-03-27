Anambra police command loses officer, wife to road crash in Kogi

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra police Police daughters of Ibadan school proprietor Police

The Anambra State police command said it has lost the Commander, MOPOL 54, Onitsha, Anambra State, ACP Abdulahi Ibrahim, and his wife in a fatal motor accident at Okene bypass, Okene, Kogi State.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, who reacted on behalf of the state commissioner, Mr. John Abang, via a statement in Awka on Friday, said, the officer and his wife, died as a result of a fatal motor accident at Okene bypass in Kogi State.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kwara hails compliance with lockdown

He said the Commander also lost his wife as well but his daughter and son are responding to treatment at the Hospital.
“His remains was conveyed to the Mortuary at Okene General Hospital.

“Mohammed described the victims officer as some of the best-behaved personnel in Anambra state”

Meanwhile, the Command has raised a team who are already on their way to Okene in Kogi State in order to Convey the remains of the victims for burial arrangements and other necessary action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: NNPC, partners donate N11bn to fight coronavirus

Latest News

COVID19: We regret all inconveniences ― APC

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kwara considers palliative measures for poor residents

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kogi govt places ban on motorcycle, trycle, enforces total stay at home…

Comments