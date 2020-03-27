Coronavirus: Kogi govt places ban on motorcycle, trycle, enforces total stay at home order

In an effort to stop the spreed of coronavirus in Kogi State, the state government has said that it would impose total restriction on motorcycle and trycle operators from Saturday to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the state.

The state government in collaboration with relevant agencies would also enforce the stay at home order, urging the people of the state to fully comply.

The chairman of the squadron Committee set up by Governor Yahaya Bello to enforce compliance with the measures put in place by the government, Chief Edward Onoja declared this in a press conference in Lokoja on Friday.

According to Onoja, travelers who have no business in the state are advised not to stop, while passengers coming into Lokoja are enjoined to use the designated stop points for necessary health checks

According to Onoja, the stop points includes Nataco park for vehicles coming into Lokoja from Abuja and Obajana axis, Ganaja junction for vehicles coming from the south and eastern parts of the country

Others are Crusher and zango, nothing that all business premises are to remain closed, with the exception of food vendors, pharmacies and others considered to be rendering essential services.

He however advised citizens to strictly adhere to all the safety advises already given by the state government and other relevant agencies.

He maintained that the state government’s directive shutting all educational institutions in the state, both public and private, effective from Monday, March 23, 2020, remains in effect until further notice.

The statement which reads in part said, “Civil servants on Grade Level 1-13, except those on specified essential services which includes medical personnel, revenue officers, law enforcement, are to remain at home and away from work till advised otherwise.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE