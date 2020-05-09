The Anambra State police in collaboration with vigilante operatives have arrested a 28-year-old man, Mr Emeka Okeke for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman with a toy gun in Awka, the state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect who goes by the alias ‘Aso-Rock’, reportedly trailed the victim on her way home on Wednesday around 9pm around Okpuno, Awka and threatened to kill her with a fake gun tucked on his waist if she refused to allow him to rape her. The victim was eventually led into an unoccupied building and a primary school nearby where the suspect had carnal knowledge of her twice before letting her free.

Mr Okeke was eventually accosted following an official complaint filed by the victim the following day. According to a police report, following the report, the suspect was trailed and arrested by police detectives in conjunction with vigilante group attached to Opuno Community. Search conducted on the suspect revealed that it was handle of a cutting hand saw that he brandished to the victim as a shotgun. And upon interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime.

ALSO READ: Three notorious criminals arrested in Kogi

According to SP Haruna Mohammed, the state police command’s public relations officer, who disclosed this in a press release, stated: “On May 7, 2020, a 36 years old woman resident at UNIZIK temp-site Awka, reported at B Division Awka that at about 9:pm of May 6, while departing with her friend at Okochi Okpuno, a man later identified as Emeka Okeke ‘m’ aged 28 years alias “Aso Rock” followed her closely, raised his shirt to show her a ‘gun’ tucked in his waist, and threatened to shoot her dead if she did not submit herself to his sexual demand for Carnal knowledge.

“Consequently, the frightened victim, believing it was a real gun, and under the fear of being shot dead, followed him to a building in Okochi where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. Again, while being led out of the scene, the suspect forcefully led her to the premises of Community Primary School Okpuno, where he had another rounds of carnal knowledge with the victim.”

According to Mohammed, the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment while the suspect, “a notorious offender who recently returned from the correctional centre Awka over alleged case of manslaughter,” was detained.

The Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation department CID Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution, he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE