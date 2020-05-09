Three notorious criminals arrested in Kogi

Three notorious criminals terrorising the people of Ijumu local government area of Kogi State have been arrested by Joint Security Task Force.

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the state governor and also Chairman Forum of Senior Special Assistants on Security, Hon Taufiq Isa, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

He stated that among those arrested is a suspect who robbed a man the sum of N1.8 million naira along Okene-Kabba road in the middle of last month.

He stated that the suspect, who was in a wanted list, was arrested in a hotel with a lady, adding that the victim identified him as one of the robbers that attacked him.

He also disclosed that another two armed robbers have been arrested by the security forces put in place by the local government council.

According to him, the armed bandits were arrested on Friday. He added that he got an intelligence report of a man stabbed to a point of death in Ayetoro Gbede, and he immediately deployed security agencies Comprising of police and vigilante services to the scene.

He stated that after frantic efforts, two of five armed bandits were arrested while three others escaped with injury after a gun battle.

“Among the five of them, two has been arrested and currently at the police custody while three is at large with sustained injury.

“The two of them have confessed and their ring leader alongside the other two will be arrested,” he said.

However, the man stabbed in Ayetoro Gbede has been taken to the hospital and his medical bills have been footed by the Chief Security officer of Ijumu Local Government.

