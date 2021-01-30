Anambra NDLEA to partner PCN, PSN, others to enforce regulations on drugs

By Michael Ovat-Awka
The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it will partner Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED) to stem the selling of controlled drugs over the counter in the state. 

The State Command Public Relations Officer of NDLEA, Mr. Charles Odigie made the revelation in a statement he made available to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday.

Mr Odigie explained that the partnership will help the  agency and the organizations to ensure more regulation in the sale of controlled drugs.

He described as dangerous the practice by some pharmaceutical and patent medicine stores, who sell controlled drugs to the members of the public without a doctor’s prescription leading to the continuous rise of abuse and misuse of such drugs.

The image maker called on regulatory agencies to increase the monitoring of their members to ensure more obedience to the laid down procedures, rules and regulations in the standard practice of dispensing drugs.

