Lack of access to road network thwarts family planning efforts in Taraba, say Health workers

Community health workers at the primary health care centers in Taraba State have expressed that the lack of accessible road to communities in the state was hampering the family planning efforts of the state government and TCI.

This was disclosed to journalists on Saturday during a field work in Mayo Renowo and Iware in Ardo- Kola local government areas of the state.

Mr. Abdul-razaq Suleiman, the spokesperson, family planning at primary health care center, Mayo Ranewo, told journalist that his facility has recorded impressive number of people who have accepted family planning in the community since the intervention of TCI.

He expressed that to reach the communities was the major issue hampering overwhelming acceptability of family planning in most local governments of Taraba and therefore, appealed to the state government to expedite action by opening up with rural roads to allow family planning efforts to succeed in the locales.

Mr. Salihu Abubakar Kabawa, chairman, family planning, Sale Yusuf the youth leader and Mrs. Elizabeth Audu, women leader of the facility at Mayo Ranewo who spoke to newsmen said, the intervention of TCI has encourage them to embrace family planning due to adequate sensitization.

According to them, “We thought family planning was to make us reduced in our population, we never believed it has economic value that is capable of transforming our family life.

“We must give kudos to TCI for giving us enough sensitization about family planning and you can now see as both husband and wife are all looking good because we have embrace family planning and we are practicing it.

“We want government to open up roads to some our communities that are willing to accept family planning but the lack of access road to facilities is hindering them”. They expressed.

At the primary health care facility Iware, Mrs. Beatrice Kazon, the service provider and Ibrahim Jaulo Bako, head of family planning told journalist that lack of access road to interior villages was hampering them from accessing the communities for both sensitization and supply of commodities.

They expressed low turnout of men coming to embrace family planning and called for more sensitization and media awareness to address the mentality.

When contacted, Taraba State commissioner for works, Irimiya Ibrahim Haman Jude, told Nigerian Tribune that the state government was already putting possible efforts to open up rural roads network not only for family planning accessibility but to also boost the state revenue through improving access to farm produce.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE