The Jigawa State Office of the National Population Commission (NPC) has trained 618 facilitators and a special workforce ahead of this year’s census exercise.

Speaking during the training closing ceremony at JIgawa state polytechnic, the federal commissioner in charge of JIgawa state, Alhaji Garba Zakari expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation by the state government and traditional leaders towards conducting reliable and acceptable headcount in the state this year.

The federal commissioner represented by the state Director of the commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad said the successful conduct of the trial census exercise in the state proved that the main headcount will also be successful.

Alhaji Garba Zakari explained that the trained specialized workers would be deployed to local government areas to give step-down training to Enumerators and Desk officers.

He commended local government Chairmen and civil society organizations for their cooperation with NPC.

Also speaking the training coordinator, Mr Danladi Saadu Ibrahim, said the special workforce was trained on the repairs and maintenance of the device to be in the headcount.

According to him “those were the facilitators and special workforce who will manage the repairs and maintenance of the device specially made for the population census.”

“They would be posted all parts of this state to be mobile and repair any device that is faulty.”

2023 Census: NPC trains 618 facilitators/special workforce in Jigawa