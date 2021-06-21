Anambra guber nomination forms not for sale yet, Labour Party warns aspirants

The leadership of the Labour Party on Monday declared that the party nomination forms for the coming Anambra State governorship election are not for sale.

Led by its acting National Chairman, Comrade Maria Lebeke, the Labour Party leadership, who met at the Labour House, Abuja on Monday, said the party would not put the nomination forms out for sale “until the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), who are the owners of Labour Party, conclude discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the ongoing reorganization efforts of the Labour Party.”

Addressing a press conference during the meeting, Comrade Lebeke, therefore, warned the governorship aspirants not to be deceived to buy the Labour Party nomination forms from anybody or group of people pretending to be chairman of the party or working for the party.

She pointed out that the party was currently undergoing reorganization in preparation for an expansive and all-inclusive national convention as recently ordered by a Federal High Court.

“I urge all members of the Labour Party to patiently albeit resolutely wait for the communication of the date and venue of the all-inclusive national convention of the Labour Party in tandem with the order of a Federal High Court. It is this convention that would produce a substantive leadership structure for the Labour Party,” she said.

The acting chairman further said: “The attention of the National Leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to a report by credible sources in Anambra State that some aspirants in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State are being hoodwinked and duped by persons claiming to be national officers of the Labour Party. These duplicitous and fraudulent characters have been demanding and obtaining huge sums of money from desperate governorship aspirants in Anambra State under the false pretence of payment for the collection of nomination forms.

“We wish to alert Nigerians and particularly the good people of Anambra State that nomination forms of the Labour Party in Anambra State are not for sale.”

