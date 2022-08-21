Anambra govt seals banks, hotels, others over non-payment of taxes, levies

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Soludo

Anambra State Government has sealed off no fewer than 25 banks and hotels operating within the state capital, Awka, for failure to pay their taxes and levies to the state.

The facilities sealed are; Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank, Mumbai Festus Hotel, Finotel Classic Hotel, and Shalom Hotel, all in Awka.

Others include; Zaramax Hotel, New World Lounge, Summit Splendor Hotel, Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank, Landmark Hotel Nibo, among others.

Tribune Online gathered that the facilities were sealed by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) over the weekend.

The levies were mainly those of sanitation, business premises and sundry government taxes.

Head of the team and desk officer in charge of Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr James-Morgan Ezeodili, who disclosed this in a statement, said the enforcement was made following a court order on August 11, 2022, to seal off the businesses.

“This is because of their refusal or failure to appear in court, after being served with writ of summons, as they refused to pay stipulated levies to state government.

“The exercise (sealing of businesses) was part of the state government’s resolve to boost its revenue, and to ensure that the environment was clean by removal of wastes across the roads and streets in the state.”

