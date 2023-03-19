Sandra Nwaokolo

The Anambra State government has confirmed the arrest of Nnamdi Chude for alleged cybercrime.

Chude had tweeted that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had brought the state back to the era of ballot box snatching during the recently concluded state election.

The government stated that it had no specific information regarding the allegations against Chude or the reason for his arrest.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State had informed Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the arrest.

In a statement, the press secretary to Governor Soludo, Christian Aburime, revealed that Chude was arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of Interpol in Anambra and taken to Abuja the following day.

According to a member of a political party in the state, Chude had accused Governor Soludo of being responsible for the rigging that allegedly took place during the election and claimed that thugs were stealing ballot boxes.

Chude was reportedly apprehended by police operatives in Onitsha and taken to Awka before being transferred to Abuja.

The arrest of Chude comes amidst heightened concerns regarding the use of social media to spread false information and incite violence during elections.

While the government has yet to reveal the specific charges against Chude, his arrest signals a clear warning to those who use social media to propagate false claims that could incite violence or disrupt the peace during elections.

