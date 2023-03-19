Sandra Nwaokolo

Malam Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Jigawa gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Umar Zaiyan of Federal University Birnin Kebbi, announced the result on Sunday in Dutse, stating that Namadi scored 618,449 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Mustapha Sule Lamido, who polled 368,726 votes.

Out of the 1.05 million votes cast in the March 18 election, Namadi secured a total of 1.03 million valid votes, while Malam Aminu Ringim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) clinched 37,156 votes.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier called the returning officer to declare a section of the election inconclusive. Still, their agent declined to endorse the result sheets containing the scores of each candidate in the gubernatorial contest.

Namadi, a 60-year-old politician and chartered accountant, has satisfied the requirements of the Law and is declared the winner of the Jigawa governorship election, according to Zaiyan.

This outcome marks a significant victory for the APC and a clear mandate for Namadi to lead the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…





I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…