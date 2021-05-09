Anambra FRSC commemorates West African Road Safety Week

Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commemorated the 2021 West African Road Safety Week with a charge on motorists and fleet operators to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety precautions during their operations.

The event which had the theme “Road Safety Consciousness In The Midst Of Global Pandemic” was a veritable platform for the Anambra sector command as well as other component units to celebrate the day with a rally to some major motor parks across the state.

According to the press statement on the occasion released by the Sector Public Education Officer, Florence Edor, in Awka on Sunday, the rally was led by the DCC Operations who represented the Sector Commander, Mr. Anthony Ozoemena Ogbodo.

The statement revealed that different parks were visited in Awka to encourage passengers and drivers to always obey COVID-19 protocols which include wearing of face mask, social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and regular washing of hand amongst other safety protocols.

The sector commander, however, enjoined them to always adhere to the protocols in order to guard against further spread of coronavirus.

He also cautioned passengers and drivers who were not complying with the COVID-19 preventive protocols to ensure they do so to save lives and curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

He further reminded them that the war against COVID-19 has not been completely won, stressing that there was a need for everybody to continue to obey all COVID-19 safety protocols and also take the COVID-19 vaccine which has been provided by the Federal Government.

