The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Somtochukwu Udeze, has defined fathers as divine creation of God, specially designated to provide headship and protection for the family.

In his goodwill message to fathers as they celebrate this year’s International Fathers’ Day, Udeze noted that fathers are expected to possess qualities that will give glory to God and improve their families.

While enjoining men to be true fathers by leading the family in honesty and integrity and always uphold fairness and justice in whatever position they find themselves, Right Honourable Udeze admonished fathers to live responsibly with a heart of love for one another and make family prayer the trademark of their families.

Addressing fathers as pillars of the family, Udeze maintained that huge responsibility is placed on their shoulders much more than providing food for the family such as ensuring that their children are brought up to become better citizens and quality leaders of tomorrow.

He also called on mothers to complement the efforts of fathers in running the family especially by shaping and improving the moral and academic standard of their Children.

